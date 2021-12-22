AirAsia suspends new VTL bookings from KL, Bangkok to Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): Low-cost airline, AirAsia Group Bhd, will be suspending new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flight bookings between Dec 23 and Jan 20, 2022 from Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok Don Mueang Airport to Singapore.

It said the suspension was taken following the temporary and immediate suspension of new flight bookings on the designated VTL flights into Singapore as announced by the Singaporean government.

“AirAsia Malaysia will continue to operate seven times weekly VTL flights from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore.

“Guests with existing VTL flight bookings (flight code AK) and with an approved Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) may enter Singapore without quarantine and will just need to undergo a COVID-19 test on arrival and post-arrival antigen rapid test,” it said in a statement today.

It said AirAsia Thailand (flight code FD) would cancel its VTL flights from Bangkok Don Mueang to Singapore until further notice and affected guests would be notified through email and SMS with instructions on how to select one of the service recovery options available to them.

“AirAsia is closely monitoring the global health situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

“We encourage our guests to please refer to our travel requirements page on our website prior to their scheduled departure,” it added. – Bernama