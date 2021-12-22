Almost 50 pct of employers fail to comply with Act 446 on housing, says deputy HR minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): A total of 17,592 or 46.71 per cent of 37,662 employers inspected by the Peninsular Malaysia Labour Department (JTKSM) as of Nov 30 were found not complying with the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim said during the inspections, JTKSM had issued 13,085 compliance instructions and 3,289 improvement instructions.

“Some 49 employee transfer orders were also issued by the Human Resource Ministry to employers or accommodation providers,” he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Negara here today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Khairil Nizam Khirudin on the level of employers’ compliance with Act 446 and the measures taken to ensure that employers, particularly those who hire foreign workers, comply with this act.

Awang said following the inspections, JTKSM had opened 1,169 investigation papers for various offences, of which 817 were issued compound fines while 134 were charged in court.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry encouraged the setting up of centralised accommodation for foreign and local workers to facilitate employers in the future, adding that this was crucial in containing the spread of diseases. – Bernama