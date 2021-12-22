Censof acquires 51 per cent stake in Cognitive Consulting

KUCHING: Censof Holdings Bhd (Censof), a technology holdings company specialising in financial management software solutions, has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 51 per cent equity interest in Cognitive Consulting Sdn Bhd (CCSB) for RM3.7 million with a profit guarantee scheme.

The purchase consideration of RM3.7 million was derived after taking into consideration the current average price-to-earnings multiple of 7.5 times and the average profit before tax for financial year ended 2021 (FYE21) and FYE22.

The consideration is expected to be partially funded through the balance proceeds from the disposal of Dagang Nexchange Bhd shares back in August 2020 and internal generated funds.

CCSB is principally involved in the business of providing information technology consultancy and system integration services specializing in the Robotic Process Automation or more commonly referred to as RPA.

Essentially, RPA is a software technology that builds, deploys and manages software robots easily to emulate human actions interacting with digital system and software.

With RPA, business workflows will be streamlined and therefore creating a more profitable and flexible organisation.

RPA also enables employees’ satisfaction, engagement and productivity to be enhanced with the automation or removal of mundane tasks.

CCSB is a technology partner with various world class technology providers such as UiPath and Deepread. Notable clienteles of CCSB include TM Malaysia, Pharmaniaga, Perkeso and POS Malaysia.

“Bringing CCSB onboard into Censof is an excellent strategic investment, aligning with our strategies to grow and focus on our digital technology business segment,” Censof group managing director Ameer Shaik Mydin said.

“I am so excited that the potential synergies between Censof and CCSB are extensive, only restricted by our imaginations.

“Both parties are able to leverage on each other’s strength and expertise by offering the RPA solutions to Censof’s large customer base, namely the government and commercial sectors.

“Fundamentally, we can now offer our customers to digitalise and migrate onto cloud-based solutions via the utilisation of the RPA technologies.

“This will progressively improve the efficiency and productivity of their work processes, as well as ensuring sustainability in their businesses.

“The acquisition serves to diversify Censof’s revenue stream and hence contributes positively to Censof’s earnings from next year onwards.

“We recognise CCSB’s great potential future growth and as such, moving forward, we are confident that this acquisition will be earnings accretive and beneficial for the group.”