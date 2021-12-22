Continuous heavy rain expected in western part of S’wak next week

KUCHING (Dec 22): Continuous heavy rain is expected to occur in western parts of Sarawak next week, according to an infographic issued by Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia) today.

MET Malaysia said that based on analysis, there is potential for continuous heavy rain to happen after forecasting a monsoon surge to occur from Dec 27 to 29.

It also said eastern parts of Sabah are also expected to experience continuous heavy rain, but expects low probability for it to happen in the East Coast of Peninsular.

It explained the monsoon surge occurs when cold winds surge southwards from Siberia resulting in strong winds and rough seas in South China Sea.

“Members of the public are advised to plan their journeys to these areas and always be aware of the latest update.

“MET Malaysia will continue to monitor the weather situation 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will issue Continuous Heavy Rain Warning and Thunderstorm Warning when circumstances require,” said MET Malaysia in the infographic.

Meanwhile, in its weather forecast for Christmas Day on Dec 25, it said isolated rain and thunderstorms are expected in Sarawak in the morning and afternoon particularly in Kuching, Betong, Mukah, Sarikei, Sibu and Bintulu.

At night, isolated rain and thunderstorms are expected to occur in Limbang, Miri and Kapit.