Covid-19: 11 pilgrims infected after returning from Saudi Arabia

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 22): Sabah recorded 202 Covid-19 positive cases on Dec 22 with a new imported cluster reported in Sandakan.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the Kluster Millenium Saudi involved a man who just arrived from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah.

“A PCR screening was done at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) entrance upon his return from Saudi Arabia, before he took a domestic flight to Sandakan.

“He then underwent compulsory quarantine at home in Sandakan and was informed of the positive results on Dec 17.

“Screening among the Umrah members found another 10 people had been infected. Appropriate treatment action has been taken,” he said.

From the 202 total daily cases registered on Wednesday, 197 patients were under Categories 1 and 2, one under Category 3, two under Category 4 and one in Category 5.

One case is still under Health Department evaluation.