Covid-19: 30 cases in Sarawak today, 29 in Categories 1-2

KUCHING (Dec 22): Sarawak today recorded 30 new Covid-19 infections, with 29 in Categories 1 and 2, with no to mild symptoms, and one in Category 4 with pneumonia and needing oxygen support, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update, SDMC said Kuching was on top with 13 cases recorded, followed by Lawas (5), Sibu (4) and Miri (3).

Serian, Lubok Antu, Bau, Bintulu and Dalat recorded one case each.

No new cases were recorded in other districts.

Sarawak’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 252,094.

No deaths reported from Covid-19 complications today, leaving the death toll in the state to remain at 1,615.