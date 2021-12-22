Covid-19: Malaysia logs another 57 deaths, death toll at 31,192 people

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): The Health Ministry (MoH) recorded another 57 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll here to 31,192 people.

According to data from the ministry’s CovidNow website, five among the 57 were brought in dead.

The number of deaths yesterday was the second highest in the month so far, behind only the 66 deaths recorded on Dec 7.

In the past two weeks, on average, people in Malaysia have died from Covid-19 at a rate of 12 deaths per one million people.

When looking at individual states and federal territories, Terengganu had the highest death rate in the past two weeks, at 37 deaths per million people.

This was followed by Perlis at 24 deaths per million, Penang at 23 deaths per million, as well as Perak and Negri Sembilan — both at 18 deaths per million.

Others above the national average were Kelantan (15 deaths per million), and Kedah (14 deaths per million).

Kuala Lumpur and Selangor have rates of 10 and seven deaths per million, respectively.

In the same two weeks, approximately 71.3 per cent of people who died were aged 60 and above, 26.4 per cent were aged between 30 and 59, while 1.8 per cent were aged between 18 and 29.

Another 0.8 per cent of those who died were children aged 11 and under.

New infections by state

The latest update on the CovidNow website showed there were 3,082 new Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday, up to 11.59pm.

Selangor still is on top in terms of new cases recorded by each individual state or Federal Territory, with 1,133 cases.

This was followed by 373 cases in Johor, and 252 in Kuala Lumpur.

The lowest cases were logged in Sarawak, Perlis, and Labuan — with 30, 27 and six cases, respectively.

Active cases in Malaysia number 51,023, while the cumulative total of cases from the start of the pandemic here is 2,718,253. — Malay Mail