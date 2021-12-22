Covid-19: Over 2 mln adolescents fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): A total of 2,738,450 individuals or 87 per cent of adolescent population aged 12 to 17 in the country have fully received the Covid-19 vaccine injection as of yesterday.

Based on Health Ministry’s CovidNow website, a total of 2,835,938 individuals or 90.1 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adult population, a total of 97.5 percent or 22,823,150 individuals have completed their vaccination, while 23,126,700 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 167,323 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday involving 3,161 first doses, 4,390 second doses and 159,772 booster doses.

This brings the cumulative number of vaccine administration under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 56,207,871 doses, including 4,879,326 booster doses. – Bernama