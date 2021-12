KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): Malaysia’s Covid-19 infections stayed above the 3,000 mark today as the Health Ministry logged 3,519 new cases.

This is an increase from yesterday’s 3,120 cases while Monday’s cases were below the 3,000 mark at 2,589 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total number of cases to 2,728,203 as of today. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME