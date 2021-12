SIBU (Dec 22): The family of Hairolakma Yaakub is appealing to the members of the public to help them find him.

Hairolakma, 47, has gone missing after he went out of his family house at Lot 1017, Jalan Sentosa in Salim here at 7am Tuesday.

His family was worried for his safety.

Anyone with any information on Hairolakma whereabouts are to contact Sergeant Abdul Rahman Mat at 014-3177026 or Lanang police station at 084-211221.