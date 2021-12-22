Flood death toll in Selangor and Pahang rises to 33

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): The number of people who died in the massive floods in Selangor and Pahang has risen to 33 as of today, compared to 27 yesterday.

Selangor accounted for 24 of the deaths while nine fatalities were recorded in Pahang.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said 14 bodies had been found in Shah Alam, three each in Klang and Kajang, two in Sepang and one each in Kuala Selangor and Subang Jaya following the floods on Saturday.

Checks by Bernama at Hospital Shah Alam showed that the compound of the Forensics Department was relatively quiet as no relatives were there to claim the bodies.

In the case of Pahang, there were two flood fatalities in Kuantan and seven in Bentong.

The deaths in Bentong involved water surge incidents at two places, including a resort where two bodies were found and one person is still missing.

In the other incident in Telemong, five bodies have been recovered while another victim is still missing. – Bernama