Gov’t announces four initiatives to ease burden of people and MSMEs affected by floods

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced four initiatives which will be implemented by government agencies and the banking sector to ease the burden of people and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) affected by the recent massive floods.

The prime minister, in a statement, said Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) would provide interest-free personal loans of up to RM5,000, and for this purpose BSN has allocated RM100 million to help flood victims buy replacements for household equipment and furniture destroyed in the floods.

He said there would be a moratorium on repayment for the first six months and this initiative is open to flood victims throughout the country.

Loans of up to RM10,000 without interest and a 12-month moratorium will be given to those eligible.

According to Ismail Sabri, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is also working on increasing the allocation for the Disaster Relief Facility (DRF) 2022 from RM200 million to RM500 million based on the current needs.

He said another initiative is repayment assistance scheme for flood victims with housing or property loans, car loans, credit cards, and personal loans.

“The facility includes deferment or reduction of instalment payments for up to six months,” he said.

He said these initiatives were in addition to other types of government aid announced earlier, including the RM1,000 payment for each household of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) affected by floods.

“I truly sympathise with the hardship and difficulty faced by Keluarga Malaysia after being hit by the recent flood disaster,” he said.

He said flood victims in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor had suffered losses due to destruction of their properties. – Bernama