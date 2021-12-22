Wednesday, December 22
Motorcycle workshop at Jalan Mongkos in Serian totally destroyed in fire

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak

A Bomba photo showing the fire at its height as it engulfed the workshop early this morning.

KUCHING (Dec 22): A motorcycle workshop at Kampung Muara Ahi, Jalan Mongkos in Serian was totally destroyed in a fire which started at around 3.20am this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they received a call on the fire at 3.24am from a member of the public.

At the scene were firefighters from the Serian fire station who managed to fully extinguished the fire at 5.32am with two water hoses.

It was also reported that six motorcycles which were inside the premises were destroyed.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

