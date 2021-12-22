Veteran Ng Hong Man among Swan City snooker semi-finalists

SIBU (Dec 22): Veteran Ng Hong Man stamped his superiority as he joined Aaron Teo on their fine run towards the semi-finals of the 9th Swan City Championship at Cueball Snooker Centre here on Monday night.

Ng, aka ‘Panjang Seng’ for his height and trademark long distance pots, breezed past Chieng Heng Chong 3-0 (58-18, 60-28, 62-44) in the quarter-final encounter.

Teo, however, needed over two hours to finally subdue Liau Chung Kiong 3-1 (51-19, 65-62, 30-43, 63-23) in a more exciting match. He easily took the first frame but the less experienced Liau recovered to lose the second narrowly before storming to win the third.

There was a tinkle of hope that the underdog could mount a comeback. But it was not to be in the fourth frame when his intention of trying to pot all the balls backfired. Most of the loose balls ended up miserably at the side corner, only for Teo to step in and have the last laugh.

Meanwhile, Ricky Thian also advanced to the last four when he upended Peter Liong 3-0 (59-23, 47-15, 65-25) in a mostly one-sided match. Liong showed signs of a fightback when he reduced the score to 25-33 in the third frame. But the potential comeback fizzled out.

The easiest route to the semi-finals was taken by Yu Hung Kai. He qualified through default after his opponent Andrew Lau failed to turn up.

The tournament, which is organized by Swan City Recreational Club Sibu (SCRCS), attracted a total of 32 players, including four from Sarikei. Cash prizes on offer are RM800 (champion), RM400 (runner-up) and RM200 each (losing semi-finalists).