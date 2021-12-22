Only one crane operational at Rajang Port, release of containers delayed, claims MP

SIBU (Dec 22): Businesses here are seeking an explanation from the Rajang Port Authority (RPA) on the delayed release of containers, said Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

He said the breakdown of several cranes is not an excuse as RPA should have taken action before the port was left with just one operational crane.

“I urge the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development Sarawak to seriously look into this problem. Many people are waiting anxiously for the ministry’s response,” he said in a statement.

According to Ling, businesses have to wait for up to three months before their containers are released following the breakdown of the cranes.

He said this is greatly inconvenient and had caused problems for businessmen who need their merchandise for Chinese New Year, while others have important and urgent raw materials for the local manufacturing sector.

“If the problem is not resolved immediately, I can foresee a shortage of supply of many essential goods for our daily necessities,” he said.

According to him, businesses have gotten loans for their purchases from overseas and despite the delay they still have to service them.

“This is not fair to them and unavoidably the prices for consumers will increase eventually,” he opined.

Ling claimed there would be a chain reaction and when cost prices increase due to a shortage of supply, inflation would occur.