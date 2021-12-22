‘Panjang Seng’ to face Sarikei’s best Yu in final

SIBU (Dec 22): Aaron Teo’s fine run in the 9th edition of Swan City Snooker Championship came to a halt when he lost to three-time champion Ng Hong Man 2-3 (14-56, 18-47, 70-20, 64-38, 79-70) in the semi-final held at Cueball Centre. The match went right down to the wire with the purple ball deciding the winner.

Ng, aka `Panjang Seng’ for his height and trademark long distance pots, fired the first salvo and surged to an early lead in both the first and second games, leaving no chance to Teo for any counter-attack. All seemed lost for Teo but he somehow regained his rhythm and staged a brilliant fight back to take the third and fourth frames to level the score at 2-2.

Teo, who has yet to lift a major title in his decade-old career, surged to an early lead in the deciding match at 20-5, 40-15, 54-30 as Ng’s accuracy in the first two frames deserted him.

Leading at 57-30, however, Teo landed himself in trouble for a foul which cost him more than 30 points before he finally rescued the red ball and the game. It was point for point from there on.

Still leading at 70-61 and with only three colored balls remaining, Teo opted for a gamble to pot the blue ball which barely reached the right hand side of the pocket. Ng took advantage of the situation to clear the table and win the game.

In the other semi-final, last season’s quarter-finalist Ricky Thian was given the boot when he lost to Sarikei’s top player Yu Hung Kai 1-3 (51-63, 59-24, 41-53, 51-59).

Yu, the former Sarawak Closed semi-finalist, was in his element when he took the first game. Thian, who has been a revelation this season, kept his cool and composure to win the second frame but that was all he could muster before bowing out to the more skillful Yu.

The event, organized by Swan City Recreational Club Sibu, attracted a total of 32 players, including four from Sarikei.