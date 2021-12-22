PCCS selling off packaging business for RM8.5 million

KUCHING (December 22): The major shareholders of PCCS Group Bhd (PCCS) via CCSB Sdn Bhd, are buying out its non-earnings accretive wholly-owned subsidiary Mega Label (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (MLMSB) and Mega Label (Penang) Sdn Bhd (MLPSB) for RM8.5 million.

This disposal will result in a one-off gain of RM6.26 million, and also see PCCS’ cash level increase by RM38 million following the completion of the exercise.

This will thus give PCCS approximately a total cash balance of RM95 million.

MLMSB is part of the label and packaging division of PCCS, which is involved in the printing of labels and stickers for garment and other products.

MLMSB has a 51 per cent-owned subsidiary – MLPSB, which is also involved in the printing and sale of labels and stickers.

These divisions made losses of RM5.33 million and RM9.71 million for its financial year (FY) ended March 31, 2021 and FY20 respectively and continues to require heavy capital expenditure (capex) for the next few years.

For FY20 and FY21, a total of RM15.48 million has been pumped in as capex for the packaging and labelling business.

This buyout is deemed a related party transaction in view of the interests of Chan Choo Sing, Chan Wee Kiang, Chan Wee Boon, Tan Kwee Kee, Chan Chow Tek, Datuk Chan Chor Ngiak and Chan Chor Ang, who are all interested parties of PCCS.

Chan Choo Sing and Chan Chow Tek are directors of MLMSB, and collectively own an indirect stake of 42.56 per cent in PCCS.

Significantly, this disposal will result in the overall borrowings of PCCS Group dropping from RM71.32 million as of March 31, 2021, to RM28.32 million.

The gearing level will more than halve from 0.45 times to 0.17 times.

“While the management of PCCS wants to continue growing the packaging and labelling business, these businesses are not earnings accretive and requires further capex. This has been eating up into PCCS’ profits and cash position for a few years now.

“For the sake of our shareholders, we are therefore hiving off the packaging business for now,” said PCCS managing director, David Chan Wee Kiang.

“Moving forward, we look forward to better profitability for PCCS, anchored by the apparel and newly launched hire purchase business.

“As the company will have some RM90 million in cash following this exercise, we will be on the lookout for acquisitions. We also intend to grow our hire purchase and medical devices business.”

PCCS will also be able to monetise its investments in MLMSB, together with its subsidiary, MLPSB.

The group will be able to utilise the disposal consideration of RM8.5 million, which is expected to allow the group to ease funding requirements for its existing business operations of the Group including working capital as well as to repay bank borrowings.