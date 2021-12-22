Pending rep urges Sarawakians to be vigilant to changes following constitutional amendments on MA63

KUCHING (Dec 22): Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong has urged all Sarawakians to pay extra attention to the coming changes that will be implemented following the constitutional amendments to accommodate the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to make a better Sarawak and Malaysia.

“The passing of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill that allows more rights belonging to Sarawak, which were eroded intentionally or unintentionally, to be restored in line with the amendment made to Article 160(2) of the Federal Constitution had shown that your votes for change in the 2018 general election were not in vain even though the Pakatan Harapan (PH) democratically elected government was overthrown by the ‘back door government’.

“These amendments were part of PH Manifesto in the 14th General election and Pakatan Harapan had done its utmost to fulfil it all. Without your vote and support in 2018 the change in government at that time would not have happened and this amendment would not have been realised,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Yong said during PH’s 22 months in government, they had initiated the amendments through the special committee and although the task could not be completed due to the ‘Sheraton Move’ that overthrew the PH government, the ball had started rolling.

“The snow-balling effect of the determination of all Sarawakians together with DAP Sarawak state elected representatives and Members of Parliament had pressured the federal government of the day towards passing this important amendment.

“Another important factor that contributed towards the passing of the amendment is the Memorandum of Understanding that Pakatan Harapan signed with the current Prime Minister which had set the passing of the amendment as a pre-condition for PH not to try to destabilise the current government after the prime minister was instated,” she said.

Yong said it was a huge bittersweet victory for all Sarawakians and Sabahans when this amendment was passed in Parliament.

“Not because it is not important, but due to the fact that we have to fight for it for so long when it is actually our constitutional right in the first place.

“Although many take this passing as a great milestone in actual fact it is just the beginning of an arduous journey and these amendments need to be translated into policies and implementation procedures,” she said.

Yong pointed out that the people must not let their guards down or let their determination fade.

“In fact, we must even be more vigilant and determined to ensure that the policies and procedure formulated by the federal and state governments will have Sarawakians’ interest above all.

“In the coming days and months we pledge to all Sarawakians that we will not rest on our laurels but will work tirelessly ensuring both federal and state governments are taking the necessary steps to have the policies revised and amended according to the Constitutional Amendment,” she said.