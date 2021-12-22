Sabah attractive to Middle Eastern tourists

DUBAI (Dec 22): Sabah’s water activities would attract Middle Eastern travellers as shown in a poll conducted by the Sabah Tourism Board (STB).

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said a poll conducted on March 9, 2021 through a Sabah Destination presentation webinar indicated 60 per cent would like to visit the beaches and islands in the state.

The poll carried out on 160 Dubai agents through the Malaysia Specialist Certified Programme organised by Tourism Malaysia Dubai also showed 88 per cent responded that Sabah is an attractive destination for Middle Eastern tourists.

The encouraging feedback also showed that 42 per cent responded that they have been selling Malaysia, including Sabah.

“This shows that Sabah has the potential to attract tourists from this region and is a suitable holiday destination for the Middle Eastern travellers,” said Jafry when hosting a networking dinner with the Malaysia Business Council (MBC) and tourism players at Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay Dubai on Tuesday.

Sabah is an amazing destination. From mountain high to ocean deep, there are endless attractions for all walks of life. We have world’s top diving site, amazing flora and fauna, picturesque island and of course the iconic Mount Kinabalu, he said.

“I would like to share that Kinabalu Park is also on track to be recognised as a UNESCO Global Geopark site.

“This is a recognition defined as a single, unified geographical area where landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development,” said Jafry.

He also shared that Kampung Batu Puteh, a community-based tourism by Batu Puteh Community Tourism Co-operative (KOPEL) in Kinabatangan has been recognized earlier this month as the Best Tourism Villages by United Nation World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

“This proves our commitment towards tourism sustainability not only for the industry, but to the environment and community,” said Jafry.

Since 2014, he said STB had been introducing community-based tourism in its marketing efforts. And these efforts have been flourishing so far.

New places are being explored such as popular campsites in Kadamaian, Kota Belud, homestay in Tenom and beaches in Kudat thus offering more tourism products for travellers and communities in these rural areas would receive economic benefits, he said.

Pre-Covid-19, he said, Sabah was accessible through direct flights from 20 major international cities especially from North Asia region with more than 220 flights weekly. On top of that, there are more than 400 domestic flights connecting 10 destinations in Malaysia.

At the moment, he said since the international border remained restricted but we remained optimistic, that with the success of Langkawi International Travel Bubble and Singapore vaccinated travel line, hopefully Malaysia border can be opened conveniently to international travellers next year and they will be able to visit Sabah.

“In the meantime, we continue to communicate with airlines and travel agencies, to foster good relationship and discover new travel opportunities connecting our destinations closer to travellers from around the world,” said Jafry.

He also introduced the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), which opened its door just before the pandemic hit our shore last year.

“This new gem of ours is strategically located in the heart of Kota Kinabalu city. Easily accessible from the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) and most of the major hotels and resorts in the city within 10-20 minutes drive.

“Equipped with world-class production and technical capabilities, including modern state-of-the art audiovisual equipment, SICC is able to cater up to 5,000 delegates at one time,” he said.

He also acknowledged the continuous support of Malaysia Business Council, UAE, Emirates Airlines, Air Arabia, Royal Brunei Airlines and counterparts from Tourism Malaysia Dubai towards encouraging Sabah tourism industry players to expand its potential globally, specifically the Middle East market.

“This is an emerging market segment that could mutually benefit both market interests,” he said.

The networking dinner was attended by STB, a representative from the Malaysia Association of Hotels (MAH), the Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (SATTA), Fun Holiday Tours & Travel Sdn Bhd and AIC Footprints Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd.

Also in attendance were Sabah State Economic Planning Unit Deputy Director Robert Stidi and STB Chief Executive Officer Noredah Othman.