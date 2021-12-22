Sarawak cops to run ‘Ops Selamat Krismas’ in 57 locations

KUCHING (Dec 22): The Sarawak police will launch an operation known as ‘Op Selamat Krismas 2021’ from today to Dec 28 at 57 locations throughout the state.

Head of Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the operation would be carried out concurrently with other operations such as ‘Op Mabuk’, ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’, and ‘Op Lancar’.

He said 405 officers and traffic personnel would be assigned for this ‘Op Selamat Krismas 2021’, to reduce road accidents while enforcing traffic laws and regulations.

On another note, Alexson said the number of accidents in the first 11 months of this year decreased by 12.8 per cent from the same period last year.

“Sarawak recorded 14,568 accidents in the first 11 months of 2020 while 12,708 cases were recorded in the same period this year,” he said.

As for fatal cases, Alexson said it also showed a decrease of 11 cases or 4.0 per cent. The state recorded 281 cases in the first 11 months in 2020 while 207 were recorded in the same period this year.