Sarawak golfers excel in Malaysia Junior Circuit

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): Two talented juniors from Sarawak are in a class of their own to sweep their respective age categories in the three-day SportExcel NSC-Milo Malaysian Junior Premier Elite Golf Circuit Grand Finals at the Rahman Putra Golf Club in Sungai Buloh recently.

Anson Yeo Boon Xiang, 15, from Kota Samarahan, carded scores of 67, 75, 71 for a three-day total of 213 to clinch the Boys A category, with a seven-stroke victory over Melaka’s A. Nateeshvaar, who had a total of 220 (79, 71, 70), while Kuala Lumpur lad Poon Jia Hao finished third on 222 (76,74,72).

Despite finishing second, Nateeshvaar had the distinction of accomplishing two eagle scores over the four-leg circuit, namely one at the Danau Golf Club and one in Rahman Putra.

In the Girls A category, Mirabel Ting Ern Hui, also from Sarawak, took the title with an 11-stroke victory over Ng Jing Xuen from Kuala Lumpur GA and Pang Hee Jie from Johor (Permas Golf Club).

Mirabel carded scores of 71, 75, 69 (215) over the three days while Jing Xuen’s scorecard read as 77, 73, 76 for a total of 226. Hee Jie finished a distant third with scores of 84, 75, 80 (239).

The organisers, in a statement, said another notable performance in the tournament was a hole-in-one achieved by Kaathiyani Gunasegar at the Danau Golf Club.

SportExcel executive director C. Sivanandan said the Grand Final was a culmination of a four-leg circuit held at various venues, namely Danau Golf (two legs) and Rahman Putra (two legs), including the Grand Final.

“The circuit serves as a platform to identify the elite junior players in the country who will later earn an opportunity to gain scholarships to study and train in the United States as well as Europe and Australia.

SportExcel is confident that these talented juniors will one day represent the country in the PGA (Professional Golfers’ Association) and LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association). – Bernama