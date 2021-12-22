SDMC: Sarawakian returning into the state from overseas via the peninsula to be quarantined at KLIA1, KLIA2 first

KUCHING (Dec 22): Sarawakian together with their spouses and family travelling back into the state from abroad through the peninsula will be quarantined at the first point of entry, either at the KLIA1 or KLIA2 starting today.

SDMC in a statement today said the quarantine centres there will be managed by the Sarawak State Liaison Office, and any reservations for quarantine places are to be made to the Liaison Office via website

https://sarawakdisastermc.com/eshotel (Quarantine Center in Peninsular Malaysia) within 7-10 working days before entering Malaysia.

For non-Sarawakians including long term pass holders who want to travel into Sarawak via the Peninsular Malaysia, they are also required to be quarantined at KLIA1 or KLIA2, which would be managed by the Ministry of Health.