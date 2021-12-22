Shell contributes X-ray machines to Sabah hospitals

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Shell Petroleum Co Ltd (SSPC) continues to support the healthcare frontliners during this pandemic time through its donation of two Shimadzu portable X-ray machines to the Sabah State Health Department.

Its general manager, Prithipal Singh, represented the company in the presentation of the machines to Sabah State Health Department deputy director Datuk Dr Abd Kahar Bin Abd Asis in a virtual handover ceremony recently.

The portable X-ray machines costing RM180,000 each, which were contributed to Kota Belud and Kuala Penyu Hospitals through the Sabah State Health Department, is part of SSPC’s on-going ‘Care for Community’ programme in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

With this donation, SSPC aims to lessen the burden of healthcare frontliners who are managing a high number of patients on a daily basis, as these machines enable patients to remain at their beds while having their X-rays taken and contribute towards the process taking place in a faster and more seamless manner.

Since last year Shell Malaysia has spent approximately RM8.6 million in support of the nation frontliners and the communities, for Covid-19 related initiatives.

