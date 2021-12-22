Singapore contributes US$60,000 for disaster relief efforts in Malaysia and Philippines

SINGAPORE (Dec 22): The Singapore Government will contribute US$60,000 as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross (SRC)’s public fundraising to aid disaster relief and recovery efforts in Malaysia and the Philippines.

According to the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the floods in Malaysia and Typhoon Rai in the Philippines have resulted in the loss of many lives and widespread destruction of property, causing hardship and suffering to many communities.

The contribution by the Singapore Government will supplement SRC’s pledges of US$50,000 each to the Malaysian Red Crescent and Philippine Red Cross, it said in a statement today.

“As a close friend and fellow Asean Member State, Singapore stands by Malaysia and the Philippines during this difficult time,” said the ministry.

In response to the recent climate emergencies in Malaysia and the Philippines, the SRC on Dec 20 pledged humanitarian aid worth US$50,000 respectively to the Malaysian Red Crescent and the Philippine Red Cross, in support of their ongoing relief efforts. – Bernama