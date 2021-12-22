STAR also contesting Tuaran parliamentary seat

TUARAN (Dec 22): The Tuaran parliamentary constituency is one of the seats targeted by Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah to contest in the 15th general election.

STAR deputy president Datuk Ellron Alfred Angin said the constituency was shortlisted to be contested by the party as desired by president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan.

“Now is the time for party leaders at various levels to take on the responsibility of performing the role without fully expecting the responsibility to be done by others,” he said.

Ellron, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, said this when officiating the STAR P.170 Tuaran Mini-Convention organized by Wiranita and Wiramuda at Dewan Linangkit, Cultural Village, Kg Selupoh on Monday.

During the one-day mini-convention, seven topics were debated by the participants involving the implementation of the Sabah IC, Vote 18, the role of women in government and the nomination of STAR to represent GRS in the Tuaran parliamentary constituency.

The debate which was moderated by Vice President Dr Paul Porodong, was held by Wiranita and Wiramuda to discuss the party’s interests and support the STAR leadership.

While summarizing the debate, Paul, who is also STAR’s Strategic Director, announced that the main resolution of the mini-convention was to ask STAR to contest the Tuaran parliamentary seat.

The mini-convention was attended by representatives of four STAR divisions in the Tuaran parliamentary constituency involving Tamparuli, Kiulu, Sulaman and Pantai Dalit.

Commenting on the resolution, STAR Secretary-General Edward Linggu Bukut said the resolution was a continuation of the tradition where the Tuaran parliament was represented by non-Muslim bumiputera leaders from local parties.

After all, he said “according to the concept of the Malaysian Family, it is appropriate for the Sabah People’s Coalition (GRS) which rules Sabah now to give space to STAR to represent one of the seats in Tuaran”.

Four State Assembly seats in Tuaran are now represented by PBS (Kiulu and Tamparuli), PPBM (Sulaman) and Umno (Pantai Dalit).

Linggu added that the STAR election machinery that was mobilized to help the coalition candidates in the four constituencies in the last State election is now getting stronger to ensure victory in the Tuaran parliamentary seat.

Also present were STAR Vice President Kapitan Stephen Teo, Wiramuda Chief Kong Soon Choi and heads of STAR Kiulu, Tamparuli, Sulaman and Pantai Dalit divisions.

Bersatu and Umno have also staked a claim to the hot seat which is held by Upko president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau who won in the previous general election under the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket after he garnered 22,494 votes.

Bersatu Tuaran division deputy chief Datuk Abdul Kassim Razali believes that the division is on the right track to win the seat based on the strength of its grassroots.

“Looking at the influence, support and strength of Bersatu in Tuaran, it is time for this party to field its candidate here (in the parliamentary seat) in the next election,” said Abdul Kassim in a statement on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Umno Tuaran chief Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan said it is the most opportune time for the party to contest in the seat.

“But Upko is no longer in BN, so this is the best opportunity for Umno to offer ourselves so that we can be the voice of the rakyat in Parliament. I am confident that many constituents in Tuaran want a change of their representative (in Parliament) and as they have yet to test Umno’s capability, maybe this will be the time for them to do so,” said Abdul Rahman after officiating Umno Tuaran’s annual delegates conference.

The GRS government comprises PN (made up of Bersatu, STAR and SAPP), BN and PBS.