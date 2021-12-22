STB to continue empowering local tourism players, assures chairman

MIRI (Dec 22): Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) would continue running the outreach programmes meant for local tourism players, especially the homestay operators, in which it organises and hold capacity-building workshops to empower them and expand their skillsets.

According to STB chairman Dennis Ngau, such effort is vital as the tourism board is set to launch its ‘Sia Sitok Sarawak 3.0’ and ‘Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation 2.0’ campaigns next year, offering more exciting deals for visitors.

“Being hopeful going into 2022, STB has planned an exciting calendar of events for next year with responsible tourism being the principle of our tourism activities.

“Please look forward to more exciting new Sarawak products to be shared with the world.

“We have already planned nine ‘Sarawak Product Experience’ trips next year,” he said in his opening remarks for STB’s Media Night 2021 at Imperial Hotel here on Monday.

Dennis, who is the elected state representative of Telang Usan, said while working hard towards rebuilding the tourism industry this year, STB also took the opportunity to relook and recalibrate its strategies creatively in the tourism industry, in line with the Post Covid Development Strategy 2030.

In this regard, he said STB had come up with a number of new initiatives, homegrown brands, virtual and hybrid events, as well as global marketing forums this year.

“All these were known, shared and enjoyed by many throughout the world, and were made possible through the immense support from all of you, who had been tirelessly working with us in promoting Sarawak, attracting prospective tourists and reaching deeper to our local tourism industry players who are in need of our help through our initiatives such as Sia Sitok Sarawak, Sarawak Tourism Online Ecosystem Fund and Visitor’s Incentive Package.

“It is with your support that the world is constantly being reminded about Sarawak’s bountiful culture, adventure, nature, food and festival (CANFF) despite the pandemic, and I am very sure that Sarawak is one their next plan-to-visit list.

“We can’t achieve this without your incredible support for our efforts in bolstering Sarawak’s visibility as a destination of choice for ecotourism.”

Dennis said by shifting the focus more towards domestic tourism over the past two years, STB’s homegrown brands, namely Sia Sitok Sarawak and Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodations, had received an overwhelming response – with over 800 tour packages sold, and over 8,000 rooms booked.

He also thanked the media for giving coverage to STB’s two iconic events – the Rainforest World Music Fetsivals (RWMF) and Borneo Jazz Festival (BJF), both were held virtually this year.

“Thanks to your coverage, we managed to garner a total of 402,865 viewers for RWMF covering 79 countries, and a total of 244,637 viewers for BJF from 43 countries.

“These two iconic events have been recognised for our sustainability efforts and were named ‘One to Watch’ by WTM Responsible Tourism Awards 2021,” added Dennis.

The Monday night event here also hosted Piasau elected representative Datuk Sebastian Ting, STB chief executive officer Sharzede Datu Salleh Askor, board member Kapitan Albert Sim and Northern Sarawak Journalist Association president Andy Jong.