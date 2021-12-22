SUPP chief deserving of DCM post, says mayor

KUCHING (Dec 22): It is time for Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian to be appointed a deputy chief minister, says Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

In pointing this out, Wee said with 13 SUPP members now in the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN), the party should perform well by working harder than before and serving the people better.

“He (Dr Sim) deserves it (the post of deputy chief minister) as he has been working so hard.

“Within five years (during his last term) as Batu Kawah assemblyman, it is now much better than the town area here. And we admire the constituency for it,” he told reporters when met at the presentation of food aid to the residents of KMC Flats here yesterday.

Separately, Wee said he was all-welcoming of the announcement by Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen about improving the livelihood of the people in the Padungan constituency.

In this regard, Wee said the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) would be more than willing to work with anyone ‘who is sincere in doing this, as long as the approach is right’.

Wee, who was Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Padungan, lost to Chong in the 12th Sarawak election last Saturday (Dec 18), with the latter winning by a majority of 1,198 votes.

In the polls, Chong garnered 4,686 votes, while Wee received 3,488 votes.

Commenting further on the election, Wee acknowledged that the voters had made their decision, adding that for the next five years, the elected representative for Padungan must be responsible for the things expected by the voters.

That said, Wee said he would still serve as Kuching South Mayor until June next year.

“I might have disappointed my voters, but no worries, time continues on.

“We will continue to provide the assistance for as long as we can.

“We will always be there for you,” he said.

Yesterday’s event, which was held in connection with the year-end festive season, involved 540 residents of KMC Flats, who had benefitted from the initiative jointly run by the MBKS and the Kuching and Samarahan Division Hawkers and Traders Association, and sponsored by 38 Food Street.