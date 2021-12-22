Take Covid-19 test before long-awaited return to longhouses, appeals rep

MIRI (Dec 22): Those returning to their longhouses in Telang Usan for the Christmas holiday have been asked to get tested for Covid-19 before doing so.

In making the appeal, newly-re-elected Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said arriving safely at their respective longhouses after nearly two years of lockdown should be the priority.

“I bet many would want to travel home to their respective longhouses this Christmas following the relaxation of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“However, I would like to advise those who want to go back to carry out self Covid-19 tests using the Rapid Test Kit (RTK) before their journey,” he said when contacted.

He stressed that no one should be complacent and all must continue observing Covid-19 SOPs to ensure their own safety and well-being as well as that of their family members in the longhouses.

He pointed out that everyone has a role to play in keeping Covid-19 cases in the state on a downward trend.

“I appeal to everyone to please do their part. It is not that expensive to buy RTKs for you and your family if compared to the possibility of spreading the virus to your loved ones back home,” he said.

He also advised constituents to take extra precautions when driving on logging roads, especially during the current rainy season.