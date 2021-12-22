Two jailed for sexual assaults against minors

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 22): Two men were jailed and ordered to be whipped by the Sessions Court here for separate charges of committing sexual assaults against minors.

In the first case, Alhezam Rabilee, 32, was jailed for six years plus one stroke of the cane after he pleaded guilty before judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim to touching an eight-year-old girl’s private parts inside a toilet of his house in Ranau on September 19.

The facts of the case among others stated that the accused had touched the victim’s private parts after helping her to clean her butt.

After he helped to clean it, the accused told the victim not to go out and at that moment he had inserted both his hands from behind and touched her private parts.

The accused also told the victim not to inform her mother what he had done and he persuaded her to stop crying by giving her RM1.

In the second case, a man was jailed for a total of 12 years and ordered to be given two whippings by the same court for rubbing his private parts on the private parts of his eight-year-old daughter last year.

The 46-year-old accused was found guilty of committing the offence at a rented house in Inanam between March and June, 2020.

The judge sentenced the accused to 10 years behind bars and gave him additional two years’ jail plus two strokes of the rattan because of his relationship with the victim.

The court ordered both the accused persons to serve their jail sentences from the date of their arrests.