Typhoon, tsunami heading for Borneo is fake news

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 22): The viralled information on typhoon and tsunami with a speed of 150 to 200 km/hour heading towards Borneo is false.

The Meteorological Department here has classified the viralled information shared on various social media platform including WhatsApp, as untrue.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the department also mentioned that the misuse of the satellite photo and its logo to support the false information can cause public panic.

The department warned that spreading false information as such can result in action under the 1998 Communication and Multimedia Act.

“The public are reminded to obtain the truth on weather prediction and warnings, including on earthquakes and tsunami warnings from the official website and social media of Meteorological Department Malaysia or call the hotline at 1-300-22-1638 or from the myCuaca application.”