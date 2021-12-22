Woman dies, three critically hurt in Tuaran Bypass accident

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 22): A woman succumbed to severe injuries while three other persons are in critical condition following a two-vehicle collision along Tuaran Bypass, near Taman Puri Warisan, here yesterday morning.

Florenni Dominic, 28, the driver of a Perodua Kancil car, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics when her car collided with a Perodua Alza around 1am.

Two passengers of the Perodua Kancil car and the driver of the Perodua Alza car were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 2 for treatment. They are reported to be in critical but stable conditions.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said police investigation revealed the incident occurred when the victim’s Perodua Kancil car collided head-on with a Perodua Alza as they were believed heading to Tuaran from Penampang.

“The driver of the Perodua Kancil was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics while two passengers of the Perodua Kancil and the driver of the Perodua Alza were taken to hospital for treatment,” he said.

Mohd Zaidi said police are still waiting for reports from doctors on the conditions of the injured victims.

Police investigation believed the Perodua Kancil had swerved into the lane of the Perodua Alza which caused the collision.

“Police urged eyewitnesses to come forward to assist police in our investigation,” said Mohd Zaidi, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.