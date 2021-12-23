51.5 pct surge for M’sia’s approved investments to RM177.8 bln, says Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 23): Malaysia registered a stellar approved investment growth of 51.5 per cent year-on-year to RM177.8 billion, involving 3,037 projects, in the period of January to September 2021, said Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said the approved investments, comprising the manufacturing, services, and primary sectors, are expected to generate 79,899 jobs in the country.

“The country’s stellar performance is indeed a testament to investors’ strong confidence in Malaysia as a preferred investment hub, particularly our conducive business ecosystem in providing high-skilled talents and having strong readiness in advanced technology.

“This, in turn, further bolsters our role as a prominent site in global companies’ manufacturing networks, enhancing Malaysia’s position as a pioneering, renowned investment destination in the region,” he said in a statement issued by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) today. — Bernama

MORE TO COME