98.3 pct of new Covid-19 cases nationwide in Categories 1, 2

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 23): A total of 3,451 cases, or 98.3 per cent, out of 3,510 new Covid-19 cases reported today are category one and two, health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The remaining 59 new cases, or 1.7 per cent, are category three, four and five.

In his statement regarding the current Covid-19 situation today, Dr Noor Hisham said 329 cases required intensive care treatment, with 197 cases requiring respiratory support.

“The number of recoveries reported today are 4,998 cases, bringing the total recoveries to 2,652,585,” he added.

On flood-related developments, Dr Noor Hisham said currently 390 Covid-19 cases and 180 infectious disease cases were detected among flood evacuees.

He said out of the total of 180 infectious disease cases, 80 were acute respiratory infections (ARI), skin diseases (57), acute gastroenteritis (AGE) (42) and one conjunctivitis case.

Regarding media reports on a two-year-old boy who was weak and displaying symptoms of vomiting found in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, Dr Noor Hisham explained that investigations revealed that he was suffering from AGE with five percent dehydration.

He said the child was taken by his family to the Health Ministry field clinic in Taman Sri Muda at 10.30 pm (Dec 22) and then sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang for further treatment.

“After showing positive response and signs of recovery, the boy is now in the pediatrics ward at the hospital’s Mother and Child Complex.

“Investigations revealed that the AGE infection was caused by spoilt raw food and hygiene issues arising from the floods and there was no lateness of health response issue involved,” he added. – Bernama