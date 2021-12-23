KUCHING (December 23): Malaysia’s 2022 consumer price index (CPI) has been maintained at two per cent year on year (y-o-y), but analysts see upside risk in inflationary pressures.

According to the research arm of Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research), in the near-term, food prices could rise further.

HLIB Research explained that this is due to increase in import prices, continued labour shortages, severe flooding which could dampen production and hamper transportation services in Malaysia in the face of strong seasonal demand.

“Nevertheless, as Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is not an inflation targeting central bank, we maintain our expectation for BNM to increase overnight policy rate (OPR) by 25 basis points (bps) in the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22),” the research arm said.

To recap, the Department of Statistics Malaysia revealed that in November 2021, the inflation showed an increase of 3.3 per cent and surpassed the long-term average headline inflation of 1.6 per cent.

“The overall increase was driven by the increases in indices of five main groups namely transport; housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels; food and non-alcoholic beverages; furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance and restaurants and hotel,” the statement revealed.

“In November 2021, the inflation for all states was in a positive range with nine states showed an increase above the national inflation level of 3.3 percent.

“The highest increase was recorded by Terengganu (4.3 per cent) while Sarawak (2.7 per cent), Sabah and Labuan (2.4 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (2.4 per cent) were the three states with the lowest CPI increase.”

MIDF Research and Kenanga Research forecast headline inflation to average at 2.1 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively, next year.

Both sees the headline inflation rate to remain elevated in the final month of 2021.

MIDF Research said December 2021 could see another price growth of above the 3.0 per cent level.

It said the global supply chain constraint will ease and commodity prices to normalise by the middle of 2022.

“On top of that, tightening monetary policy is likely to take place next year with recovery in domestic demand and labour market continuing smoothly.

“If inflation were to spike, we believe the government has enough fiscal bullets to contain inflation, particularly via its subsidy approaches,” MIDF Research said in a note.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research said food prices are expected to rise in tandem with the festive season period and are likely to be affected by severe floods in the Klang Valley and other states.

“Rising global food prices as reflected in the latest Food and Agriculture Organisation’s Food Price Index (27.3 per cent y-o-y) and fuel prices amid the post-pandemic supply chain chaos will add to inflationary pressure in the domestic economy.

“Nonetheless, we continue to remain cautious amid rising concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant,” it said.

Food inflation surged beyond a three-year high in November 2021.

Despite a positive economic outlook amid improving domestic Covid-19 situation and ongoing vaccination efforts, Kenanga Research believes that BNM will keep the policy rate unchanged at the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting in January 2022.