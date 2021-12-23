Armed Forces chief warns against complacency as river waters in Pahang and Kelantan hit critical level

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 23): While Selangor and Kuala Lumpur reel from the devastation caused by flash flooding, Pahang and Kelantan may see a worse outcome in the coming weeks.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the district of Mentakab in Pahang has been cut off from civilisation where no land vehicles can enter anymore.

He said food aid as well as supplies and rescue efforts are being sent there and at this juncture the army is focusing rescue efforts on Selangor, Pahang, and Kelantan in anticipation of more flooding.

“There are 38,399 victims in Pahang. We’ve identified nine areas of concern Marang, Kuantan, Raub, Kuala Lipis, Temerloh, Jerantut, Bera, Bentong, and Pekan as danger spots.

“We have personnel at these places ready and prepared to help and we will add additional personnel based on the situation,” Affendi said during a press conference at Taman Sri Muda flood relief centre.

“I do want to add here that relief efforts are every agency’s responsibility and not just the army. We all need to cooperate so we can work more efficiently.”

Heavy downpour over the weekend right into Tuesday this week caused flash floods in seven states displacing around 300,000 people.

The death toll is at 37 with another 10 missing. This number is expected to increase.

Affendi was asked if the army was slow to respond to the crisis to which he said they did not.

“When a natural disaster happens, even the best nations like the US will also face such situations where losses and large scale damages will occur.

“We however need to work together. If everyone works together we can avoid such things. I don’t want to blame anyone but insist that we cooperate.

“When a natural disaster occurs there is no one way or one method or system to cater to all kinds of disasters.

“Initially things will seem disorganised but along the way we will solve it,” he added.

Affendi asked Malaysian’s not to blame the army for not being there for them. He insisted they are working hard to gather everyone and help them.

He did however leave a chilling reminder to everyone.

“This flooding issue is not over and I want to remind everyone to be prepared.

“Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang and Johor are the traditional monsoon cities and they still haven’t incurred the worst of the monsoon.

“That’s why my men are now in these states prepared and waiting in case anything happens,” he said. — Malay Mail