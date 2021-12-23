Aspirasi veep suggests opposition parties come together in next polls

SIBU (Dec 23): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) vice president Wong Chin King said opposition parties especially those fighting for Sarawak’s independence must come together in the next election.

Wong, at a press conference Tuesday, said Aspirasi was always willing to work together with any party to achieve the common purpose.

He said opposition parties who are fighting for Sarawak’s independence must also learn a lesson from the just-concluded 12th State Election.

“If we had worked together in the just-concluded election, I think we could have a breakthrough. I won’t say that we would win a lot, but maybe we could win one or two seats.

“Aspirasi, from the very beginning, has always welcome cooperation from other parties especially from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) but they did not want,” he said.

He hoped that PBK could see the importance of working together.

He also said that despite experiencing heavy defeat, Aspirasi respected the people’s decision, and the party would work hard and strive to understand the aspiration of the people.

According to him, despite Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) winning big this election, about 40,000 people actually supported parties with independence ideology.

“That shows that people actually want independence. We will continue to fight for independence,” he said.

Aspirasi Women chief Josephine Lau also said that the 12th State Election showed that Sarawakians really wanted independence.

She added that Aspirasi would continue to fight for independence and hoped that the people would continue to support them.

Meanwhile, the Aspirasi Central Region Operations Centre at Jalan Wong King Huo Road (above Amway) had been turned into a service centre.