Baru reminds Christians to follows SOPs in Christmas celebrations

KUCHING (Dec 23): Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian reminds Christians in the state to be conscious of the need to follow the standard operating procedures (SoPs) for Covid-19 prevention in their Christmas celebrations.

He said compliance with the SOPs can keep themselves and their communities safe as they celebrate the joyous occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“This is our second year of celebrating Christmas under the ‘new normal’. With the restrictions and SoPs, our celebrations may not be as festive as in the past; nevertheless, we are thankful that we can still celebrate,” said the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) presidential council member in his Christmas 2021 message.

Baru said numerous workers have lost their jobs and many families have lost loved ones to Covid-19 over the last two years and this may be a difficult time for many.

“So even as we rejoice in the spirit of Christmas, we are mindful of the anguish of some of our friends and empathise with them.

“Having gone through difficult times, let us be thankful that the Christmas message always gives us reason to celebrate in spite of those challenges,” he added.

Baru, who is also Selangau MP, pointed out the verses Isaiah 7:14 in the Old Testament and Matthew 1:23 in the New Testament remind Christiana that, just like in the days of old when the situation surrounding them was not that good, there is hope through the birth of Jesus that God shall dwell among the people.

“His name being ‘Immanuel” means ‘God is with us’.

“Immanuel has been with us through this new normal and we believe He will be with us in the new year and beyond,” he said.

He also said the message of Christmas has always been the messages of Hope for the people.

“Even in the midst of this pandemic and the election’s aftermath when things are so uncertain and bleak for the people, the prophetic words of Isaiah gives us assurance that God is with us always.”