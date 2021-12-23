Beware of flood-borne diseases, experts warn

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 23): Floods in Malaysia are one of the most regular natural disasters affecting the country during the annual monsoon season between October and March, particularly in the east coast.

Torrential rains since last Friday have caused severe flooding in eight states namely Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, with Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, among the worst hit.

Over 20,000 people were evacuated on Sunday nationwide as the country faces some of its worst floods in years. Malaysia’s worst flooding in decades took place in 2014, forcing some 118,000 people to flee.

The Ministry of Environment and Water (Kasa) said on Tuesday, the water level of rivers in several flooded states are still at warning and alert levels except in several areas in Pahang which showed a rising trend and are at danger level.

Floods, more than often enough, cause widespread devastation that result in tragic losses of life, injuries as well as damages to personal and public property. Flood-stricken areas can sometimes bring about outbreaks of debilitating and deadly diseases.

Contaminated food, water, open wounds

Consultant physician at Columbia Asia Hospital Cheras Dr Peter Pragasam said most infectious diseases are due to consumption of contaminated water and food, as well as from open wounds on the body which occurs due to viruses or bacteria found in the contaminated flooded waters.

Among the common infectious diseases that can possibly occur during the flood season is typhoid fever caused by the bacteria Salmonella enterica serotype Typhi.

“The incubation period is about 1-3 days after being infected by the bacteria. Most of the notable typhoid fever symptoms are high fever, poor appetite, headaches, generalised aches and pains, and lethargy, vomiting, constipation and diarrhoea,” he told Bernama when contacted recently.

Not only that, cholera caused by the vibrio cholerae bacteria can also cause a person to have a high water diarrhoea, a rapid loss of bodily fluids that leads to dehydration.

“Cholera infection can be severe if not being treated properly. Regular symptoms are profuse diarrhoea, mild fever, vomiting and leg cramps, with the intubation period is about one to five days,” he added.

Other than typhoid fever and cholera, the public should also be aware of leptospirosis, a zoonotic disease caused by bacteria in the genus leptospira.

“Rodent-borne leptospirosis transmission occurs through contact of the cut at the skin, or from the food or water contaminated with rodent urine. While the incubation period takes about seven to 10 days after being contracted to such bacteria.

“The symptoms include high fever, headache, muscle aches, and diarrhoea. Without swift treatment, leptospirosis can lead to kidney damage, meningitis (inflammation of the membrane around the brain and spinal cord), respiratory problem, and even death,” Dr Pragasam said.

Vector-borne diseases

Senior lecturer at Tropical Infectious Diseases Research & Education Centre (TIDREC) University of Malaya Dr Zubaidah Ya’cob said vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and dengue haemorrhagic fever, are also transmittable during floods.

She also urged members of the public to always consult the local authorities for the latest updates on the diseases that have spread around their area.

“Just like the water-borne diseases, vector-borne diseases can also become a heavy burden to the individual and family as well as for the country to manage the health crisis after the floods. Floods may indirectly lead to an increase in vector-borne diseases through the expansion in the number and range of vector habitats.

“Standing water caused by heavy rainfall or overflow of rivers can act as breeding sites for mosquitoes, and therefore enhance the potential for exposure of the disaster-affected population and emergency workers to infections such as dengue and Chikungunya.

“Eventually, due to such diseases, productivity will be decreased. As we are still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, additional burden from other vector-borne or zoonotic diseases will eventually slow-down our healthcare effectiveness. Proper prevention and mitigation of infectious diseases including effective health communication via Communication for Behavioural Impact (COMBI) must be practised at all levels,” Dr Zubaidah said.

Take care with food, water preparation

Public Health Medicine Specialist (Epidemiology and Biostatistics) at Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Universiti Putra Malaysia Dr Hayati Kadir Shahar said the public should always assess their food as well as the food preparation areas and the equipment used to determine what to keep and what to discard.

This is because power outages are one of the most common consequences of a natural disaster, such as a flood.

“If the power goes out in a refrigerator, keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to keep the temperature cold. If the refrigerator is unopened, it will keep food cold for about four hours. If the door is kept closed, a full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full).

“However, if the power goes out for an extended period of time, purchase dry or block ice to keep the refrigerator as cold as possible. Any perishable food (such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, or leftovers) that has been exposed to temperatures above 40 degrees fahrenheit for two hours or more should be discarded.

“For water consumption, it is advisable to use bottled water that has not been exposed to flood waters. If you don’t have bottled water, boil it to make it safe. Most disease-causing organisms that may be present will be killed by boiling water. If the water is cloudy, either filter it through clean clothes or allow it to settle before drawing off clear water to boil. Boil the water, allow it to cool before storing it in clean and covered containers,” she said.

For those who want to do a thorough house cleaning, she advised that they should wear protective clothing, such as gloves, when cleaning or disinfecting to avoid skin contact, irritation, or infection.

“You can also use soap and hot water if available, to do the house cleaning. Rinse and then sanitise with one tablespoon of unscented liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of drinking water (or the cleanest, clearest water available). In flood-affected rooms, make sure to carefully clean the corners, cracks and crevices, door handles, and door seals too,” she added. — Bernama