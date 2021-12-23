Construction’s real GDP to rebound by 16.6 pct in 2022

KUCHING (December 23): Construction real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rebound by 16.6 per cent in 2022 after declining marginally by 0.6 per cent in 2021, the research arm of Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) notes.

According to HLIB Research, guided by the 12th Malaysia Plan’s (12MP) (2021-2025) annual growth target of 4.2 per cent, it believed that sector GDP growth should decelerate thereafter.

“In 2021, expectations of a recovery were completely derailed by a stronger Delta driven Covid-19 wave resulting in multiple shut downs of site activities and below par productivity levels for a sizable portion of the year,” the research arm said.

“However, recovery sustainability this time around looks to be a higher probability scenario (versus 2021) buoyed by high vaccination rates of approximately 78.3 per cent of total population, high natural immunity benefits from past infection and shift in government’s mind-set towards endemicity.”

HLIB Research’s base case for 2022 is predicated on lower severe Covid-19 cases leading to occasional flare ups and sporadic site closures but no blanket lockdowns.

“Perhaps unsurprisingly, construction GDP estimates for 2022 is still roughly 10 per cent below 2018-2019 levels we reckon due to persistent productivity issues, labour shortages and approaching tail end for some projects.

“Recent discovery of the Omicron variant, depending on its characteristics is a downside risk to this base case.”

Looking ahead, HLIB Research is forecasting a doubling of sector coverage core earnings in 2022 to be driven by higher site productivity, longer operational days and positive operating leverage.

The seemingly impressive growth rate is largely base effect driven as the research arm’s financial year 2021 (FY21) forecasts are even weaker than FY20.

“Putting this in context, our earnings projections on a cumulative basis are 15 per cent lower than pre-Covid-19 levels due to ongoing challenges including impaired productivity, worsening labour shortage, hostile costs environment and slightly lower outstanding order book.

“Going forward based on current circumstances we see limited scope for earnings upgrades as the aforementioned factors are likely to persist in 2022.

“To the contrary, beyond the factors mentioned above, should the new variant prove to be worst this may trigger another earnings downgrade cycle.

“At the time of writing, there is little definitive evidence of Omicron to drive our forecasts and views going into 2022.

“Barring any rerating catalysts, sector recovery prospects are largely priced in at current earnings multiple ~12.2 x price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple on next 12 months (NTM) earnings per share (EPS).”

Meanwhile, HLIB Research reckoned the one-off Prosperity Tax will have limited impact based on its coverage universe with Sunway Construction Group Bhd (Sunway Construction) and IJM Corporation Bhd (IJM) the only exceptions on a consolidated basis.

Delving deeper, the research arm forecast minimal impact on Sunway Construction while IJM could see one to two per cent shave on FY22 earnings forecasts hitting its construction division (impact limited by weak FY22).

As for other covered stocks, the research arm is not too sanguine on prospects in 2022.

“Perhaps a bigger headache would be the removal of tax exemption for foreign sources of income upon remittance (little clarity on enforcement at the time of writing).”

“We are of the view that impact from the enforcement could be mitigated through credit claims as foreign operations are located in countries with double taxation avoidance agreements with Malaysia.

“Companies that could be implicated are IJM (various), Sunway Construction (Singapore and India), WCT Holdings Bhd (WCT) (UAE) and Rohas Tecnic Bhd (various) – we have not incorporated this impact and is thus a downside risk.

“While there is scope to redeploy capital to existing operations thereby evading impact of the new ruling for the time being, WCT’s remittance of Meydan settlement income from UAE would be hit directly (approximately RM344 million over the next two years).”