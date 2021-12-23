Continuous rain forecast in Johor, Sabah and Sarawak following monsoonal surge between Dec 28-30

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 23): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (Met Malaysia) is forecasting a monsoonal surge from Dec 27 to Dec 30, which could cause continuous rain in eastern Johor, eastern Sabah and western Sarawak between Dec 28-30.

A monsoon surge is a cold wind from Siberia that causes strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea.

According to Met Malaysia, strong winds and rough seas are forecast in the waters of the South China Sea, including the eastern coastal waters of the Peninsula from Dec 26 to Dec 30.

“Members of the public planning a trip to the area are advised to remain vigilant and keep abreast of the situation,” he said. – Bernama