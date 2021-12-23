Covid-19: 35 new cases in S’wak today, 2 in Category 5

KUCHING (Dec 23): Sarawak today recorded 35 new Covid-19 infections, with 33 in Categories 1 and 2, with no to mild symptoms, and two in Category 5 with lung infection and needing ventilators, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update, SDMC said Kuching remained on top with 10 new cases today, followed by Lawas (8), Sibu (4), Miri (3) and Serian (3).

Bintulu, Lundu, Simunjan, Sarikai, Samarahan, Limbang and Matu recorded one case each.

No new cases were recorded in other districts.

Sarawak’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 252,129.

No deaths reported from Covid-19 complications today, leaving the death toll in the state to remain at 1,615.

Meanwhile the state police have issued six compounds in Kuching district in the past 24 hours for Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) offences.

All six compounds were issued for the offence of failing to record attendance or scanning the MySejahtera QR code before entering premises.

The state police have so far issued 12,623 compounds for various Covid-19 SOP offences throughout the state since the pandemic began last year.