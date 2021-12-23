Cuepacs S’wak supports setting up Human Resources Ministry in state cabinet

SIBU (Dec 23): Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public Services (Cuepacs) Sarawak strongly supports the setting up of a Human Resources Ministry in the new State Cabinet.

Its chairman Omar Bahrain Unin said this ministry is very suitable because the state government has never created a ministry specifically to manage matters relating to human resources, especially in terms of labour and manpower.

“This ministry will certainly reflect a more comprehensive function to take care of matters in relation to human resources and employment in both the public and private sectors,” he said in a statement.

Omar was referring to the proposal by Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus for a Human Resources Ministry to be created in the soon-to-be announced new Sarawak cabinet.

Omar said Cuepacs had informally brought up this matter to the government for consideration in the past, especially on managing matters relating to employment in the public sector in the state.

He said human resources development and productivity are very important in the state’s aspiration to be a developed state by 2030.

“With the existence of this ministry, it will be easier for the government to function when it comes to the management and addressing the human resources and employment issues.”

He said employers will also be provided with a better avenue to refer or bring up matters relating to welfare and employment problems directly to such ministry.

He said labour issues will no longer be left out all the time such as foreign labour, welfare, training, human resource development and salaries.

“With the relocation of the Indonesian capital to Borneo in the near future, human resource management is expected to be more challenging in the state.”