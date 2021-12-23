Dr Noor Hisham: Of 61,264 flood victims, 390 Covid-19 infections found

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 23): As of 3pm today, the number of flood victims recorded by the government is 61,264 people, and 390 Covid-19 cases were detected among them, according to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a statement today, Dr Noor Hisham said that however, none of the Covid-19 infections were found in the 384 temporary relief centres opened up to house the flood victims.

“Seven states were affected by floods, that is Kelantan, Pahang, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Perak, (Federal Territory of) Kuala Lumpur and Melaka,” he added.

Furthermore, Dr Noor Hisham revealed that 180 cases of infectious diseases — other than Covid-19 — had been detected among flood victims.

These were broken down to 80 cases of acute respiratory infections (ARIs), 57 cases of skin disease, 42 cases of acute gastroenteritis (AGE) and one case of conjunctivitis.

Several areas across the seven states mentioned above started flooding late last Friday, after a full day of rain.

The downpour continued over the weekend, and the resulting floods have claimed at least 37 lives, as of latest reports. – MalayMail