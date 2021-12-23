Fire destroys 30 pct of oil palm mill at Jln Kidurong

BINTULU (Dec 23): An oil palm mill at Jalan Kidurong here was 30 per cent destroyed in a fire today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a distress call around 1.34pm this afternoon and immediately deployed 14 personnel in two fire engines from the Bintulu Fire station.

The Bomba operations centre said initial investigation revealed that the fire was caused by oil palm residues.

The factory’s emergency response team (ERT) managed to put the fire under control around 2.29pm, while the Bomba personnel used water from the factory’s water tank to extinguish the rest of the fire.

After the fire was completely extinguished, the Bomba team carried out the cooling and ventilation work in the area.

The whole operation ended at 3.20pm.