KLCC closes 2021 with over 300 events, highest ever customer satisfaction

KUCHING (December 23): Malaysia’s premier purpose-built venue, the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre ends a challenging 2021 on a positive note having successfully hosted over 300 national and regional business events, with more than 60 per cent held in the last quarter of the year, following the industry reopening in October.

In total, 94 per cent were small and large meetings and functions, three per cent exhibitions and three per cent conventions.

“Despite the industry being closed for most of the year, we are pleased to have ended 2021 strongly,” Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre general manager Alan Pryor said.

“We are delighted that our re-opening was met with our clients’ enthusiasm for in-person events to return on a national level.

“We were well-prepared with dedicated safety and health guidelines for each segment, new normal quality assurances and accreditations, well-trained and experienced workforce, infrastructure and solution investments, and attractive incentive packages.

“All these combined with our flexible and client-centric approach have contributed to the successful delivery of events and increased customer satisfaction, with higher scores than pre-pandemic times.”

In 2021, the centre was also recognised as ‘Malaysia’s Best Convention Centre’ and ‘Best MICE Event Venue – South East Asia’ by World Mice Awards 2022 and APAC Insider respectively.

“We couldn’t be more elated to receive these awards, which reinforce our multi-purpose space, expertise, quality and service standards.

“Being the first Malaysian venue to obtain the ‘MySafe BE’ certification was also a great achievement that we are proud of and further emphasises our market leader position.

“Most recently, we have successfully obtained the ‘MyTrust Catering’ certification from the Ministry of Health that accredits our food handling practices and allows us to provide food and beverage services to events outside the venue.”

The centre’s catering and culinary team members are also well-equipped with the world-class City and Guilds ‘Competent Food & Beverage Professional in Business Events Industry’ skills certification to enhance the efficiency, standards, and service delivery of our food and beverage offerings.

Ultimately, ensuring a smooth and seamless journey for our customers and visitors.

“Food and beverage is a big part of our differentiated offerings and we are currently enhancing our Signature ‘Malaysia on a Plate’ offering and consolidating new innovative products that have been developed during the pandemic, to provide a more holistic and varied cultural experience.

“Be on the lookout for more updates on this front in the coming months.”

Some of the key trends the centre noticed this year were a high interest level to return to in-person meetings; increased demand for hybrid events as an alternative model for improved participation and reach, and cost-containment strategies; and a decreasing appeal amidst organisers for fully virtual events.

“With a successful end to 2021 in the books, and 90 events or 40 per cent of our target secured for next year, we look forward to building on this positive momentum into 2022.

“We are confident that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place will continue to drive the industry forward and contribute to Malaysia’s economic recovery.”