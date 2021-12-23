Kuching South Mayor thanks 38 Food Street for sponsoring Christmas gifts

KUCHING (Dec 23): Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng has attended the Giving Love Grateful Heart’s Christmas Celebration with the Salvation Army’s children’s today.

The event was held at The Salvation Army Children’s Home and hosted by Kuching Love Book Association.

During the event the Salvation Army’s children received gifts and the Christmas gift were sponsored by 38 Food Street.

“I would like to thank the Kuching Love Book Association for organising this kind of event for the children and I believe the kids were very happy and appreciate such effort. Thank you for putting smile to the kids during this festive season,”

“A lot has happened throughout the years. Some might lose their parents, friends, and love’s one. But we should work together to make sure everyone would not feel left behind during this festive season,” said Wee in a statement today.

In the statement, Wee also thanked 38 Food Street for sponsoring the event.

For him, it was a big help because it is one of the ways for big business to give back to the society, especially the children.