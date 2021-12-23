Mawan doesn’t want to be dragged into petty politics

KUCHING (Dec 23): Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom, humble in victory, said he does not want to be dragged into petty politics.

“Now that I have won, so let’s move on. Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is now the government of the day and to the opposition, do not take heart. It is time to close ranks,” said the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member when met here.

“It is understandable that we have had quite a fight all in the name to promote our differences in principles. We might have hurled tough and unkind words against each other but understandably for the efforts to win votes,” he said, recalling the episode of his tough five-cornered contest on Dec 18 2021 state election.

Mawan, after whom the new stadium in Julau was named, is now into his seventh term as Pakan assemblyman.

“The win is a win for the people of Pakan. We (GPS) win for everybody. We promise to take heed of your suggestions and to use them for our deliberations for the further development of Pakan,” he said.

Mawan disclosed that sometime next week, he and his election team will be holding a thanksgiving ceremony at Pakan community hall, notwithstanding the Covid-19 pandemic standard operating procedures.

“There is still so much to be done here and there. Let’s all work together,” he stressed.

Mawan, who is former Sarawak National Party (SNAP) vice president and former president of Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) and Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (Teras), said if one cared to revisit the historical background of Pakan, they would know it was originally a PBB seat.

In the just-concluded election, Mawan beat his closest opponent, independent candidate Tedong Gunda @ Jamal Abdullah, by a majority of 714 votes. Mawan garnered 3,268 votes against Tedung (2,554), Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s Hereward Geramong (1,484), independent Brawi Anggoung (506) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Jemeli Kerah (133).