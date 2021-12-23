MBKS’ annual Chinese New Year Festive Sale Jan 21 to 31

KUCHING (Dec 23): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will hold the annual Chinese New Year Festive Sale at Kenyalang Park Commercial Centre Mall from Jan 21 to 31.

The stall space for public application has been reduced by 50 per cent and as such those interested can obtain the application forms from the MBKS’ One Stop Service Counter 9 at the lobby of the council building at Jalan Padungan from now until Jan 11.

All new application forms, including a copy of Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate, are to be submitted to the MBKS One Stop Service counter on or before 4pm on Jan 11. Late applications will not be entertained.

For each stall of 4′ x 8′, the charge is RM110 for the public. It is RM60 per stall for shop owners or tenants using two spaces in front or beside their shops.

The council reserves the right to cancel the festive sale if directed by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) due to Covid-19 or by any higher authority due to other circumstances.