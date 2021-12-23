Melaka CM: Alcohol ban at Ayer Keroh golf club after complaints from members

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 23): The Ayer Keroh Country Club (AKCC) was asked to stop liquor sales at its premises complaints from members of the club, Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali reportedly said today.

English daily The Star quoted him saying that the state government had received such complaints as the club is owned by the state, insisting that the club is meant only for sports and does not hold a liquor license.

“I have also received many complaints about liquor sales as the club is meant for sporting activities.

“This was the reason we checked on the complaints on alcohol sales at the premises and decided to discontinue it,” he reportedly said.

He also denied that the state government is infringing on the rights of the clubs’ users.

“We only acted based on complaints received,” he reportedly said.

Sulaiman also reportedly urged that the matter should not be publicised more than necessary, and claimed that the state government respects the residents in the state.

Earlier today, reports emerged that the Melaka government had yesterday ordered a ban on alcohol sales at AKCC, based on a statement posted on the club’s Facebook page.

Following this, Ayer Keroh assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee urged the state government to explain the move, which according to Kerk, suggested that the state government had misplaced priorities — at a time that Melaka was battling health, economic and weather crises.

This incident came at the back of a proposed ban by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall against grocery and convenience stores in Kuala Lumpur from selling alcoholic beverages.

The Kedah government led by Islamist party PAS has also banned the sale of alcoholic drinks in areas it deems to be “Muslim-majority”, a move that was also being considered by Perak.

In Malaysia, it is illegal for shops to sell alcoholic drinks to Muslims, and consumption of it is a punishable Shariah offence for Muslims. – MalayMail