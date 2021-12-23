Number of flood evacuees rises in Pahang and Selangor, drops in other states

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 23): The number of flood victims placed at relief centres (PPS) in Pahang and Selangor increased last night while that in Kuala Lumpur and four other states dropped.

In Pahang, the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the number of victims rose back to 38,086 people at 270 PPS in nine districts as at 8pm, compared to 36,841 people at 267 PPS yesterday afternoon.

Kuantan district has the most evacuees, followed by Temerloh, Bentong, Bera, Jerantut, Pekan, Lipis, Maran, and Raub.

In Selangor, the Info Bencana of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) reported that as at 8.13pm, 22,015 flood victims from 5,773 families were housed at 109 PPS, an increase over the 21,385 victims from 5,510 families yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the level of Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat was at the danger mark of 4.6 metres, above the set 4.2 metres, as at 7.45pm.

In Negeri Sembilan, state Civil Defence Force director Lt Kol (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor said the number of flood victims had dropped to 327 people from 88 families at five PPS in Seremban and Jelebu districts as at 8pm.

In Perak, the number of victims dropped slightly to 252 people from 70 families, compared to 257 people from 72 families yesterday afternoon, who were taking shelter at two PPS in Hilir Perak district.

A spokesman of the Civil Defence Force and state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said 109 victims were at PPS Dewan Bandaran Teluk Intan and 143 at PPS Dewan Sekolah Menengah Abdul Rahman Talib.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees dropped at 9pm, with 1,559 people from 532 families housed at eight PPS in Pasir Mas, compared to 1,782 people from 603 families yesterday afternoon.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s official portal reported that only two major rivers were at the danger level, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang with a reading of 9.18 metres and Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang (9.14 metres), both in Pasir Mas district.

In Kuala Lumpur, 312 people from 75 families were placed at two PPS while in Melaka, the number remained at 150 people from 37 families at three PPS in Alor Gajah and Jasin as at 8pm. — Bernama